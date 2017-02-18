CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan joins Tiger Shroff’s Student of the Year 2

Ever since the news broke that Karan Johar‘s Student of the Year was getting a sequel, numerous reports had suggested that Disha Patani had grabbed a lead role opposite Tiger Shroff. Now, it has been confirmed that Disha Patani has been replaced by none other than Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Although Dharma Productions is yet to confirm it, Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that his daughter was indeed working with Karan Johar. During the promotions of Rangoon, he said that he was very happy that Sara is doing what she wanted to do since the beginning. They do talk and discuss and he gives her advice. But, eventually, it’s Sara decision. He also admitted that he is happy that Sara has got an opportunity to work with Karan Johar because he has been a good mentor for newcomers. He thinks Karan will launch her correctly in Bollywood. Praising Karan’s intelligence, he said that Karan is a passionate filmmaker and understood films well. He is very pleased that Sara is with him.”

According to an insider, Disha Patani was finalized for the lead role as Tiger was keen to have her in the film. Producer Karan Johar and director Punit Malhotra had agreed on Disha as the newest hottie on the block has a pleasing personality and is confident on screen. Suddenly, news came out that the actress is replaced by Sara Ali Khan and the reason of her exit is best known to the makers.