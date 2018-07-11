CONFIRMED! Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to finally release on November 29, 2018

Rajinkanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is all set to release on November 29, 2018 as tweeted by the film’s director Shankar. Shankar tweeted last night, confirming the date of this much delayed, big budget movie. He wrote, “Hi everyone.. at last the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the VFX shots. The movie will release on Nov 29th 2018.” The movie stars Rajinikanth in a lead role and Akshay Kumar is set to play a villain in the film. The new poster has a large bird as its central feature, which is, in fact, Akshay’s character. The plot of the film will revolve around the classic Good triumphs over Evil, as suggested by the poster.

The film’s production house Lyka Production tweeted, “With Great Pride and Immense Excitement announcing the release date of our #MagnumOpus #2Point0 – November 29Th, 2018. Gear up to view the Ultimate Clash.” For those who don’t know, 2.0 is a sequel to Rajini’s hit Enthiran/ Robot which came out in 2010. 2.0 is made on a huge budget and fancy VFX and great content is promised by the makers.

The project was delayed and the production cost kept increasing but it is a relief that the makers have finalised the release date. While Rajinikanth will return as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, Akshay Kumar will play the evil bird-man. It is one of his most challenging roles till date and according to him, he spent five hours in make room getting ready everyday, to get the look right.