CONFIRMED Nishikant Kamat to play THE VILLAIN in Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi" />

Even though Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya did not live upto the expectations at the Box-Office, it did give Bollywood a new star kid on the horizon in the form of Harshvardhan Kapoor. The Kapoor lad is now busy shooting for his next film Bhavesh Joshi, which is being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The latest update on the film is that, the award winning filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has been signed up to play an important role. Much like Nishikant Kamat’s last film Rocky Handsome as a villain, he continues his negative streak even with Bhavesh Joshi as well. Bhavesh Joshi will see him playing the role of an evil politician named Rana. Besides Nishikant Kamat, Bhavesh Joshi also marks the debut of Shreyah Sabharwal, who will be seen playing the role of Harshvardhan Kapoor’s love interest. We had earlier reported that, Harshvardhan Kapoor has been learning a different kind of taekwondo called ‘Makgic Burat’ for Bhavesh Joshi.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi is being produced by Phantom Films in association with Eros International.