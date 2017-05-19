CONFIRMED: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding to go on floors in August this year

If there’s one film that many have been waiting for eagerly, then, it’s the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. Ever since the time the film got announced, it had been getting delayed to go on the floors. While, at first, the delay was due to Kareena’s delivery, then, Sonam Kapoor became busy with PadMan and also Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic.

The latest update in the film is that, the film will now be going on the floors in August this year. The same was confirmed by Rhea Kapoor to an entertainment portal. She added that, even though Veere Di Wedding will be going on floors in August, they would be shooting a little bit of it in May as well. In the same breath, she continued stating that the film would be shot in 55 days schedule.

Besides Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. While the film is being produced by Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor, it will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

