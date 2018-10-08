CONFIRMED! Kapil Sharma to return with a new comedy show (details inside)

Fans of Kapil Sharma can rejoice truly now because well, the King Of Comedy is all set to come back on television with a new show. He took to Twitter on Sunday to announce this good news to his fans. He wrote, “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633.” Looks like he has completed his rehabilitation stint and is all set to make a smashing comeback on the silver screen. His recent pictures of him exercising and jogging show us that he is ready to come back stronger and entertain his fans like before.

For the uninitiated, Kapil was going through a very bad phase since last few months which led to him going MIA from the shoots, ranting on Twitter and abusing members of press. Lot of comedians came forward to support Kapil in his moments of depression and suggested that he take some time off to sort himself out. Organisers of his previous show: Family Time With Kapil Sharma too seconded this opinion. Looks like things started going in a downward spiral for Kapil after he rather infamously abused and assaulted his colleague Sunil Grover on an international flight in 2017. Since then, he has been fighting lot of issues like alcoholism and depression. But let’s hope that he has finally driven away those demons once and for all and is ready to start a new phase in his life.

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

How excited are you to see Kapil Sharma back on screen? Do you think he will successfully make a comeback this time around too?

Also Read: Kapil Sharma is in Shimla with girlfriend Ginny