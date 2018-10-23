CONFIRMED: Kapil Sharma to marry fiancé Ginni Chatrath on December 12

Everybody’s favourite home entertainer Kapil Sharma is finally making it official with his steady (and stable) girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. Yes, Kapil is getting married, and sooner than you think. Opening up on the topic reluctantly, Kapil says, “The wedding is on 12 December in Jalandhar. That’s Ginni’s home town. We wanted to keep it low key. But, Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish.”

Kapil recalls how his elder brother was married with minimum ostentation. “During the time when my brother married, I had not started earning well. We just went as a small baraati and got Bhabhi home. But by the time my sister got married, I had begun to earn well. So, we had a fairly large wedding. It was lavish by our standards.”

Kapil, whose life and career has been under a cloud for some time now, says he wanted to keep the wedding under wraps. “For the past few weeks, I’ve been promoting my Punjabi film. I didn’t want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking.”

So is he happy with the decision to finally marry his devoted girlfriend? “Of course I am. But more than me, the happiness that I see on my mother’s face is what makes it special.”

The wedding on 12th December will be followed by a reception on 14th December.

