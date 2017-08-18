CONFIRMED: Amitabh Bachchan to star in Chiranjeevi’s Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has a different range of films in the pipeline, will be joining hands with actor Chiranjeevi in his upcoming multi-lingual historic drama, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film will be based on the life of a popular freedom fighter from Kurnool.

A source close to film unit confirmed about Amitabh Bachchan’s role but refused to spill more beans about his role. It has been reported that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a crucial role.Actress Nayanthara has been finalised as the leading lady for the magnum opus project.

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s title logo and motion poster will be unveiled on August 22 on the occasion Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The film will be directed by Surender Reddy and is being bankrolled by Ram Charan on a whopping budget.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor will be seen in 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is slated to release on December 1, 2017. The megastar is also starring in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.