CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar is doing The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, no plans for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss

It is official. Akshay Kumar is now the man in charge for ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. While he would be ensuring that three to four different films of his – which are in different stages of production – get ready for release, he would also be finding time to squeeze in the entire season of the comedy show. This, while also keeping his date with the bi-annual vacations that he takes with his family across the globe.

“Well, that’s the way he operates. So, there is no surprise whatsoever,” informs our source. “Akshay is enjoying a great time in the world of movies, television and endorsements while living every moment of it. This recently signed TV show is an extension of that. Soon enough, he would be beginning shoot for it as well.”

As has always been the case, the superstar announced the big news himself on the social media. While that was indeed a moment of high for him, what further surprised him was the rumor that had started making the rounds of the industry circles just a few hours earlier. That was about him taking over from Salman Khan as the host and ‘dost’ at ‘Bigg Boss’.

“Akshay has always maintained that if it is about work, he would be the first to let the world know about it. Still, there are so many speculations and rumors that end up spreading. Let it be said on record that Akshay is not signing up for ‘Bigg Boss’. Colors and Endemol maybe having certain plans for their super successful reality show. However, Akshay certainly doesn’t have any plans whatsoever of his own. He is doing Star Plus’ The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and that’s about it.”

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Akshay has already started shooting for Reema Kagti‘s Gold in UK. He would soon be returning to India. And then, begins promotion of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha that is set for 11th August release.