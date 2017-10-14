CONFIRMED Abhishek Bachchan roped in and as Bachchan Singh to be directed by Priyadarshan" />

Earlier this year we heard about several films that Abhishek Bachchan had been roped in for. One amongst them was Priyadarshan’s Bachchan Singh.

Now reports have confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan is indeed playing the lead in Bachchan Singh. The actor was last in news for quitting JP Dutta’s Paltan, a multi-starrer war drama. The details of the forthcoming Priyadarshan directorial is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, reportedly Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of few other projects which includes Prabhu Deva’s film Lefty as well as Ronnie Screwvala‘s upcoming film. Besides these, Abhishek has always been active on the sports circuit where he will be a part of football matches as well as continue to encourage sports like kabaddi in the country.