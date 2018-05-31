Bollywood Hungama
CONFESSION OF LOVE? This is what Ranbir Kapoor spoke when asked about Alia Bhatt

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranbir Kapoor fans, be prepared to get your heartbroken one more time. He is in love and how! Ranbir can’t help but gush about Alia Bhatt and in turn she just blushes in front of camera when media asks her questions about the dating rumours. Aside from the tell-all public appearances, Ranbir’s confession to GQ magazine confirms their new relationship. When asked about dating the Raazi actress point blank, here’s what he had to say. Ranbir Kapoor revealed, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is — what’s the right word — flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself.”

CONFESSION OF LOVE This is what Ranbir Kapoor spoke when asked about Alia Bhatt

Yesterday, Ranbir was in the news because the much-awaited trailer of Sanjay Dutt biopic was finally out and naturally, he walked away with all the adulation and praise from the junta. Alia too could not keep her feelings to herself and took to social media to comment on the newly released trailer. She wrote, ‘Blown away’ with multiple hearts for Ranbir! Whoa, now come on if this is not love, what is? Ranbir also spoke a lot about being newly in love to GQ and the way he feels in this phase right now. He said, “It always comes with a lot of excitement. It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again — you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back.”

We hope Ranbir and Alia continue to grow strong and give us couple goals.

Also Read: WATCH: Alia Bhatt blushes when asked about dating Ranbir Kapoor on Aap Ki Adalat

