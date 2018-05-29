“Commercial cinema can change people’s perception” – Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, over the years, has starred in movies with real life stories and social issues. From sanitation and cleanliness in Toilet– Ek Prem Katha to menstruation hygiene in Pad Man, the actor has made way for important causes in commercial cinema. But, the actor thinks that documentary films won’t help in changing people’s mindset but commercial cinema reaches more people in a positive way.

“Documentary films won’t help because people want to see hero-heroine falling in love, fighting with parents, fighting with villains. Commercial cinema will create such impact because audiences relate with actors,” Akshay Kumar said at the Niine Menstrual Awareness Conclave on May 28.

The Niine movement is a five-year plan which aims at raising awareness of menstrual hygiene and taboos with menstruation. Akshay Kumar, who has been appreciated for his social cause films, said that these are kind of stories that will spread awareness. “I have got the feedback of people for my film ‘Toilet…’ who said that ‘Your film actually changed the mindset’,” he said.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an array of projects in the pipeline. The actor is essaying the role of a hockey player in Reema Kagti’s Gold, which is set for August 15, 2018, release. The film is based on the real story of Indian Hockey Team’s first gold medal win after independent India. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar– Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also shooting for Kesari which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead. He has also come on board for Housefull 4. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol. It is reportedly set for Diwali 2019 release.

