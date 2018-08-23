Come September the Mangeshkars enter their 80s

September will see two of the Mangeshkar sisters entering their late 80s. Asha Bhosle will turn 85 on September 8. Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar will complete 89 and enter her 90s. The occasion will be marked by a book on the nightingale of India written by her younger sister, Meena Mangeshkar in Marathi. Meena will be 87 in November.

October 24 will see their only brother Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar turning 81, a birthday which will be celebrated with a grand function at the Shanmukhananda Hall where an award named after him, Hridayesh Arts will be presented to the veteran music maestro Khayyam and the youngest of the sisters, Usha Mangeshkar will be 83 in December. All the Mangeshkars except Lata are still very much active and are still devoting all their time to music and in promoting their grandchildren to take interest in music.

