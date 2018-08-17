Coincidence much! Madhuri Dixit and hubby Sriram Nene’s debut Marathi production 15th August completes shoot on the same date

Madhuri Dixit, who made her debut in Marathi cinema this year, also ventured into production along with her hubby Sriram Nene. Titled 15th August, the film went on floor earlier this year and now we hear that the team has wrapped up the shoot. Madhuri, in fact, announced the completion of the film on social media.

On August 15, Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter handle, to announce the wrap up of her debut production that is also titled 15th August. She posted a video saying, “Proud to announce that my first Marathi production, #15thAugust is complete! Can’t wait for y’all to see it. Coming soon… #15thAugustFilm #RNMMovingpictures.”

Proud to announce that my first Marathi production, #15thAugust is complete! Can’t wait for y’all to see it. ???? Coming soon… #15thAugustFilm #RNMMovingpictures pic.twitter.com/FD7t2sVEnJ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 15, 2018

We hear that her doctor hubby Sriram Nene has been keenly supervising the film. It stars Mrunmayee Deshpande and Adinath Kotharee in lead roles. It is directed by Swapnaneel Jayakar and it has been extensively shot in Mumbai. The film is written by Yogesh Vinayak Joshi, who has also written the critically acclaimed drama Mumbai Meri Jaan.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit made her debut in May this year with Bucket List. She will also be returning to Bollywood with the Karan Johar production Kalank, where she replaced Sridevi. The film is a period multi-starrer also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film, directed by Abhishek Varma, is slated to release on April 19, 2019.

She will also be seen in Total Dhamaal with her favourite co-star from the 90s Anil Kapoor and the film will also feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

