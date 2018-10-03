CINTAA stands by Tanushree Dutta’s molestation charge against Nana Patekar but CANNOT re-open the case

Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) has issued a formal statement with regard to the ongoing Tanushree Dutta Vs. Nana Patekar case and well, they have the actress and her claims but have issued an apology stating that they CANNOT re-open this case after ten years. For those who don’t know, Tanushree Dutta came on record stating that Nana Patekar molested her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. She had lodged a complaint with CINTAA then but her plea went unheard. Here’s what CINTAA has to say about the incident gone by.

The statement reads, “CINTAA strongly condemns any act that outrages the modesty of any individual and any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable to us. After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta’s complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA & IFTPC (then known as AMPTPP) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn’t even addressed.

Although it was a different Executive Committee at that time, yet as CINTAA we find it highly regrettable and no apologies can suffice, hence we must resolve today to never allow such lapses to occur again. CINTAA stands strongly for the dignity and self-respect of its members.

Sexual harassment is a serious criminal offense; unfortunately, CINTAA’s Constitution bars us from taking up any case which is more than three years old. Hence we appeal to the authorities to take cognisance of Ms Dutta’s statements and conduct an impartial and speedy inquiry so that truth and justice may prevail. We also appeal to all our members to report any such incidents to us immediately. We are duty bound to give them our complete moral and legal support to ensure just and safe working conditions.”

Nana’s counsel has stated that they have demanded a written apology from Tanushree and have given her a notice too. Tanushree denied receiving any such notice. Nana is currently shooting for Housefull 4 outside Mumbai and has stated that he would organise a press conference soon after returning to Mumbai, this week.