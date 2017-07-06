Chunky Pandey’s daughter to be launched by Karan Johar in Student Of The Year 2, Chunky responds

Both of Chunky Pandey’s children are being groomed for stardom. But it looks like his lovely daughter Ananya has grabbed the privilege of getting launched first and that too by none other than Karan Johar in Student Of The Year 2.

A source close to the development spills the beans. “Saif and Amrita’s daughter Sara and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s Jhanvi were also considered for Student Of The Year 2. But the idea was dropped. Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya has now been chosen to helm the female cast of Student Of The Year 2.”

And if you recall what the first Student Of The Year film did for Alia Bhatt then you know Ananya is in for stardom right away.

Sources reveal the pretty girl was auditioned by Karan Johar last week.

“Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia’s lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional. Karan immediately decided to cast her,” reveals a source in the know.

There was some talk of Tiger’s girlfriend Disha Patani wangling Student Of The Year 2. But it looks like the couple will have to wait for Baaghi 2 to work together.

When I contacted Chunky for a confirmation of his daughter’s high-profile debut he didn’t deny it.

Instead Chunky texted, “We are in the US on a family holiday. Will call you once we’re back.”