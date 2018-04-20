Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.04.2018 | 10:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank 102 Not Out October Race 3 Baaghi 2 Blackmail
follow us on

After Chhuriyaan, Sunil Grover bags Salman Khan – Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently announced that Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are finally reuniting for Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bharat. After Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam E Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho, this will be their fourth film together. Now, it has been learnt that comedian-actor Sunil Grover has bagged the film as well.

After Chhuriyaan, Sunil Grover bags Salman Khan- Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat

According to the latest reports, Sunil Grover will be seen as Salman Khan’s friend in Bharat. The actor has reportedly had an interesting part in the film and not just a sidekick. His role won’t be like other comedians who are just in the films for comic punches. He will play Salman’s good friend in the film. While the actor or director has not confirmed the news, this comes as pretty good news for Sunil Grover.

Just recently, we reported that Sunil Grover will be starring in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Chhuriyaan. The unconventional filmmaker has found his leading man in comedian Sunil Grover. Though Sunil Grover won’t star opposite lead actresses, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, the casting for actors opposite the two actresses is still on. He will soon begin shooting for the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar has started its prep in London, after which he will move to Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta. The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his Karan Arjun look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

Bharat spans over seven decades and the storyline travels across the world. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film is releasing Eid 2019.

Also Read: Slay gal! Bharat star Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Desi Girl’ retort to Salman Khan is all things COOL

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone in TIME Top 100: Boyfriend…

After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan to…

Salman Khan to shoot a music video for Dus…

Here's everything you need to know about…

Salman Khan’s Bharat shoot location CHANGED…

Blackbuck case: Salman Khan granted…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification