After Chhuriyaan, Sunil Grover bags Salman Khan – Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat

It was recently announced that Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are finally reuniting for Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bharat. After Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam E Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho, this will be their fourth film together. Now, it has been learnt that comedian-actor Sunil Grover has bagged the film as well.

According to the latest reports, Sunil Grover will be seen as Salman Khan’s friend in Bharat. The actor has reportedly had an interesting part in the film and not just a sidekick. His role won’t be like other comedians who are just in the films for comic punches. He will play Salman’s good friend in the film. While the actor or director has not confirmed the news, this comes as pretty good news for Sunil Grover.

Just recently, we reported that Sunil Grover will be starring in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Chhuriyaan. The unconventional filmmaker has found his leading man in comedian Sunil Grover. Though Sunil Grover won’t star opposite lead actresses, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, the casting for actors opposite the two actresses is still on. He will soon begin shooting for the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar has started its prep in London, after which he will move to Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta. The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his Karan Arjun look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

Bharat spans over seven decades and the storyline travels across the world. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film is releasing Eid 2019.

