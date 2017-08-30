Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.08.2017 | 3:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Check out: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Check out Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's TED Talks India

TED Talks India: Nayi Soch will premiere in October with Shah Rukh Khan as the host. The show has already begun filming and will have an amazing line-up of speakers.

Now, it has been learned that Google CEO Sundar Pichai will make an appearance on the show but with a twist. A virtual interactive session took place between Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai and Sundar Pichai who teleported from California (Palo Alto) via Beam, a telepresence robot. This episode was shot on Monday, August 28.

A few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan and his Happy New Year cast had done an interesting chat session with Sundar Pichai at Googleplex. It will be interesting to see these two stars bring their wisdom and wit on the screen. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Javed Akhtar have already shot their episodes for TED Talks India.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Check out Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's TED Talks India

OMG! Did Kapil Sharma get a warning from the…

SCOOP! After Shah Rukh Khan, it’s his buddy…

OMG! Shoot of Alia Bhatt’s Raazi haulted…

SHOCKING: Baadshaho actors walk out of ‘The…

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai to have…

Box Office: Jab Harry Met Sejal Day 22 in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification