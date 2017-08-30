Check out: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks India

TED Talks India: Nayi Soch will premiere in October with Shah Rukh Khan as the host. The show has already begun filming and will have an amazing line-up of speakers.

Now, it has been learned that Google CEO Sundar Pichai will make an appearance on the show but with a twist. A virtual interactive session took place between Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai and Sundar Pichai who teleported from California (Palo Alto) via Beam, a telepresence robot. This episode was shot on Monday, August 28.

A few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan and his Happy New Year cast had done an interesting chat session with Sundar Pichai at Googleplex. It will be interesting to see these two stars bring their wisdom and wit on the screen. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Javed Akhtar have already shot their episodes for TED Talks India.