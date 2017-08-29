Check out Amitabh Bachchan sent handwritten note to Rajkummar Rao praising his work in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Amitabh Bachchan maybe the megastar but he has always appreciated the young talents in the film industry. Time and again, whenever Amitabh Bachchan has loved a film, he has made sure to send his best wishes to cast.

On Sunday, Rajkummar Rao was left star struck when he received a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan praising his performance in his latest release Bareilly Ki Barfi. An overwhelmed Rajkummar took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet he received from Amitabh Bachchan. “When the legend sends you this handwritten note.. Thank you my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You’ve made my day. Much regards & charan sparsh,” he captioned the photo.

The handwritten read, “I saw your film Bareilly Ki Barfi…It is amazing! I have been an admirer of your work for a long time, but your performance in this film is really beautiful. My best wishes always. Love, Amitabh Bachchan.”

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Twitter to share his views on the film. “Saw Bareilly ki Barfi last night…A delightful film and such competent and excellent performances!!” he tweeted.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi also featured Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana which released on August 18.