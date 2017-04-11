Chatur Ramangaligam aka Omi Vaidya returns to India because of this film!

His role as Chatur Ramangaligam became one of the most iconic characters in Bollywood as Omi Vaidya continued to do a handful of roles in Bollywood. While none of them came close to the fame he received through 3 Idiots, he soon took off to US. Now it seems that the actor will return for an Abhinay Deo film.

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo is gearing up for a comedy titled Raita and it seems he specifically went the extra mile to contact Omi Vaidya for the role. Revealing about the same, Abhinay also added about the details of the film stating that the comedy is situational, maintaining that it falls in the same category of Delhi Belly.

On the other hand, we hear that Omi Vaidya is gearing up for a couple of projects abroad including a series on Netflix. Besides Omi, Raita is said to star Irrfan Khan in a lead role. Reportedly, the film has already gone on floors whilst Omi is slated to join them later in the ongoing schedule.