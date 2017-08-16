Chaos at the CBFC office, new chief reports unwell on day one

On Monday it was Prasoon Joshi’s first day as the new chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Unfortunately Prasoon was under the weather and could not attend office, thereby precipitating a situation of utter pandemonium at the CBFC office in Mumbai.

Reports a CBFC source, “On Friday before Pahlaj Nihalani left his office he had certified many films including Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi and the Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez thriller A Gentleman scheduled to be released on the two Fridays to come one after the other. These producers were to collect their censor certificates on Monday as per the rules. When Prasoon Joshi didn’t turn up at the CBFC office on Monday, all hell broke loose since there was no chairperson to organize the smooth delivery of the certificates.”

In a panic the producers of Bareilly Ki Barfi whose release is this Friday contacted Pahlaj Nihalani. Says Nihalani, “I had no choice but to step in help them out. Otherwise they wouldn’t have got the certificate. Bareilly Ki Barfi would have definitely missed its release this Friday.”

Prasoon Joshi is expected to start attending office as the new CBFC chairperson from Friday.