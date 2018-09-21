Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Mohalla Assi starring Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar to release on November 16

The wait ends, as Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mohalla Assi helmed by filmmaker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi will finally have its theatrical release on November 16 this year. The film was cleared with ‘A’ certificate after a prolonged legal battle with CBFC causing delay in the release of the film for over two years.

The announcement was made with a motion poster released on social media today. Those who are not aware of the backstory, the hurdle for the makers began when the application for certification of the film was submitted to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in March 2016. The Revising Committee of the board, however, had refused to issue a certificate for exhibition of the film stating that the form and content of the film were highly derogatory of humans, culture and religion, including but not limited to mythology and was laden with abusive, explicit content. They also stated that the makers are misusing the freedom of expression.

Producer Vinay Tiwari then appealed to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), which in November 2016, directed the producer to carry out 10 cuts/modifications and resubmit the film for its consideration. Contending that the FCAT order had a damaging effect on the theme of the movie, Tiwari challenged it in Delhi High Court through a writ petition. Thirteen months of appearing in court and 11 hearings later, they reserved a certificate.

Presented by Crossword Entertainment in association with Wisdom Tree Productions, Mohalla Assi is based on Kashi Nath Singh’s book Kashi Ka Assi that dissects the politically-charged events of 1990 and 1998, including the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and the implementation of the Mandal Commission. The film comprises of a stellar ensemble cast with Ravi Kishan, Saurabh Shukla, Mukesh Tiwari and Rajendra Gupta among others.

