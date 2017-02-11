Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Nandita Das’ Manto

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Manto

Even though the Irrfan KhanAishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jazbaa met with an average response at the box-office, everyone did take notice of Chandan Roy Sanyal’s talent. After featuring in films like Kaminey, D-Day, Prague amongst others, Chandan Roy Sanyal will now be seen in a key role in Nandita Das’ Manto.

Manto, which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, will see Chandan Roy Sanyal play the role of Manto’s friend. Speaking about his role in the film, Chandan Roy Sanyal said that it was a great opportunity for him. He had always been a fan of the legendary Manto’s short stories and when Nandita Das had offered the role to him, he was ecstatic. He also added that he was trying to define his career now.

Manto, which is based on Pakistani playwright Sadat Hasan Manto, is an Indo-French production. The film is slated to go on floor by the end of this year.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Shoojit Sircar

SHOCKING: Shoojit Sircar to rename his film…

SK

Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding on hold for…

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan being trained by two chefs for Chef

Four of Ashutosh Gowariker’s films to be screened

Four of Ashutosh Gowariker’s films to be screened…

Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani in sequel of Student Of The Year news

Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani in sequel of…

Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar’s next is based on acid attack…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification