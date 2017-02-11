Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Nandita Das’ Manto

Even though the Irrfan Khan– Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jazbaa met with an average response at the box-office, everyone did take notice of Chandan Roy Sanyal’s talent. After featuring in films like Kaminey, D-Day, Prague amongst others, Chandan Roy Sanyal will now be seen in a key role in Nandita Das’ Manto.

Manto, which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, will see Chandan Roy Sanyal play the role of Manto’s friend. Speaking about his role in the film, Chandan Roy Sanyal said that it was a great opportunity for him. He had always been a fan of the legendary Manto’s short stories and when Nandita Das had offered the role to him, he was ecstatic. He also added that he was trying to define his career now.

Manto, which is based on Pakistani playwright Sadat Hasan Manto, is an Indo-French production. The film is slated to go on floor by the end of this year.