Censor clamps on Kalki Koechlin – Sumeet making out during pregnancy

It’s never been shown in an Indian film before. In debutant director Raakhee Sandilya’s Ribbon, a heavily pregnant Kalki Koechlin is seen making passionate love with her husband. Before they commence their mating the somewhat alarmed husband asks his screen wife, “Is it safe?”

“Yeah yeah,” drawl Kalki confidently (as only she can), “I googled.” Apparently this warm and completely relatable interlude between a husband and wife was found to be highly objectionable by the censor board.

“I was asked to reduce the love-making scene by half. I am not happy with this. It’s a natural thing for women to demand and get sex during times of high anxiety, like pregnancy,” says director Raakhee Sandilya.

Perhaps the CBFC had to keep Indian sentiments in mind, as many couples do consider it taboo to have sex during pregnancy.

Raakhee disagrees, “I had researched the matter before writing it in my script. We need to evolve as a cinema-loving nation and get used to seeing a more mature view of relationships. But then there is not much I can do about the change asked for except comply.”

In the defence of the newly-revamped CBFC helmed by the liberal Prasoon Joshi they were willing let the pregnant love-making remain uncut if the director agreed to accept an ‘Adults’ certification.

“But I needed a ‘UA’ so I cut the scene by nearly 50 percent which is a pity. Because the young need to understand bodily needs as much as the older audience,” says Sandilya.