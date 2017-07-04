Celina Jaitly’s father passes away, actress bereaved" />

Just a few days ago Celina Jaitly expressed her happiness over her pregnancy and has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second pair of twins. However, news of her father’s demise has not only left the actress in shock and Celina recently flew down to India for the same.

Reportedly, Celina’s father VK Jaitly has been unwell for a while and he was in critical condition of late. He breathed his last on July 2 after which a pregnant Celina flew down to Indore from Dubai to perform the last rites.

The actress is currently in her second trimester and is due for delivery in October. Celina tied the knot with Peter Haag in 2011 and had delivered her first kids, twins Viraaj and Winston Haag in 2012.