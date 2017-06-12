CBFC slams down on title Bank Chor that sounds like “Behen Ch..”, asks producers to clean out

It looks like after their scion Yash Chopra’s death, Yash Raj Films has decided to go all-out to be cheesy and dirty. Aditya Chopra’s Befikre last year was about Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s on-screen sexual escapades with full-on sexual innuendos.

Now with their latest product Bank Chor, Yash Raj has gone worse. The title of the film itself bears an uncanny phonetic resemblance to an obscene Hindi abuse pertaining to the abused man’s sister.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clamped down on the ‘clever’ (or so, the film’s makers thought) play of words and asked the makers of Bank Chor to re-dub the two words in the title every time it’s uttered, so that it doesn’t sound like ‘behen c…d’

Says an outraged source from the CBFC, “The makers of Bank Chor thought they were being very clever by calling their film by a title that sounds like ‘behen c…d’ . They thought, every time Riteish Deshmukh and the other actors said ‘Bank Chor’ the audience would roar in delight by the similarity to the sisterly abuse.”

The CBFC refused to certify the film until the title was re-dubbed everywhere it was used. “We asked them to re-do the title not just in the film but also in the trailers. Everywhere they used ‘Bank Chor’ like the Hindi abuse ‘behen c…d’. This was a kind of USP in their humour. We were sorry to play the spoilsport. But this was a most uncalled-for and recurring obscenity in the film. We asked them to clean it out.”

Bank Chor’s leading man Riteish Deshmukh is no stranger to smutty comedy. It is baffling why Yash Raj Films with its distinguished track record would want to invest its reputation in an endeavour where the main source of humour is the film’s title which sounds more like a profanity than a bank heist.