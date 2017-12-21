CBFC to scrutinise Padmavati for historical authenticity; won’t release before March

The period drama Padmavati is having a very tough time ever since it’s shoot commenced. In January earlier this year, the protests began when members of Sri Rajput Karni Sena assaulted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of the film in Jaipur on the grounds that the film distorted Rajput history. After the trailer was out around two months back, the protests re-ignited. This time it became louder. Sri Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi even threatened that he’ll cut off lead Deepika Padukone’s nose. Members of the ruling BJP government too showed their support to these protests. Moreover, the governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab confirmed that they won’t release the film in their respective states. The makers then had no choice but to postpone their film indefinitely.

The other issue faced by the film was at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Earlier, the film was sent back citing incomplete application in mid-November. The CBFC then asked the film to ‘be in queue’ and its turn was expected to come in this week. However, there’s some disappointing news. As per some reports and sources at the CBFC, the makers of Padmavati have ‘unnecessarily complicated its case’ with an ambiguous disclaimer in its application that stated that the film was partially based on historical facts. As a result, the CBFC will now scrutinise the content of Padmavati for authenticity.

The reports now also state that Padmavati can be certified only in January, since December is about to get over. CBFC sources state that there are at least 40 feature films in different languages waiting in queue before Padmavati. And that’s not all, due to the year-end, few board members are on holiday while others have called in sick. CBFC staffers have said that forget about appointing a panel of historians, they don’t even have a normal Examining Committee to view the films. In conservative estimates, Padmavati won’t be certified before the second week of January. As a result, the film is not expected to release before that and would probably hit screens in March or April 2018. This too will happen if the CBFC clears the film without any objection.

Padmavati stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was to earlier release on December 1, 2017.