CBFC objects to ‘b***h’ in Aksar 2; Ananth Mahadevan replaces with it ‘budhi’

The CBFC guidelines under the chairmanship of its new helmer Prasoon Joshi are getting clearer now. Apparently Joshi who stays away from the process of certification and lets the CBFC board members do their job (unlike his predecessor Pahlaj Nihalani who was far more hands-on) has made it very clear that an ‘A’ certificate means that the content no matter how sexually aggressive, remains untouched as long as women are not demeaned or ridiculed.

Director Ananth Mahadevan whose erotic thriller Aksar 2 went to the CBFC this week came away largely unscathed with all the skin show and smooching intact. Even the word ‘f**k’ was allowed. Only ‘b***h’ was asked to be removed. Ananth Mahadevan has replaced it with the word ‘budhi’ (old hag), though it’s not clear how calling a woman a ‘hag’ is less insulting than calling her a ‘b***h’.

Says Ananth Mahadevan, “I think that in all fairness, the viewing committee has taken a very mature view of our film giving it a clean ‘A’ certificate without major cut.”

According to the director, the logic offered by the CBFC for allowing ‘f**k’ and disallowing ‘b***h’ was this: “The ‘F’ word is used as a swear and not to suggest the sex act. As far as the word ‘b***h’ is concerned, the board members felt it was derogatory to a lady hence better to replace it. Come to think of it, I love dogs too much to use ‘b***h’ as an insult.”