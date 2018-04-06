Case of sexual assault filed against Sandeep Singh in Mauritius

The producer of the film Bhoomi and Sarabjit, Sandeep Singh finds himself in a spot. If reports are to be believed a case of sexual assault has been filed against him in Mauritius for allegedly assaulting a minor boy from Switzerland.

Apparently, Singh was in Mauritius on reccee for his next venture and befriended the said boy while on the beach. Post this, both he and the boy headed back to his hotel, where Singh forced the boy into the act. However, somehow managing to escape the boy, who was on holiday in the island nation with his family, rushed to his father and narrated the happenings. Post this the boy’s father arrived at the hotel only to be met with a reticent staff who had no inclination of taking action.

If that wasn’t all reports also say that the victim’s father filed the complaint stating that the incident took place on March 29 between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm in Room 221 at the Beachcomber Family Hotel, Mauritius. As for Sandeep Singh, the producer is said to have flown out on March 30, by an Air Mauritius flight at about 9.30 pm.

