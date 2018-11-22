Case filed against casting director Vicky Sidana

Bollywood actress Kritika Sharma accused casting director Vicky Sidana of exploiting her under the excuse of arranging her meeting with fim director Luv Ranjan. Kritika filed an FIR back on October 18 when the Me Too movement was at its peak but the police refused to record her statement. Post which her counsel took the matter to higher authorities and now, a case has been filed against Sidana under section 354 A. The Ministry Of Home Affairs took cognizance of this affair and saw to it that a legitimate action is taken in this matter. It is thus established that Me Too cases will be treated with utmost seriousness from here on. Sidana was on board Salman Khan‘s friend Iulia Vantur’s movie Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala but has now been locked off from the project till he is proven innocent. Investigation is on into the matter.

Tanushree Dutta started the Me Too movement in India after she filed cases against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and Samee Siddiqui. Soon after this matter snow balled into a movement with several other cases including Kamra’s accusation coming to light. The movement is not just restricted to film industry but spread to corporate, media and television sectors too.

Only time will tell what happens to these cases individually, but right steps are being taken in this direction for sure. Others accused in Me Too are Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Luv Ranjan, Vipul Shah, etc.

