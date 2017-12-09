“How can we move on with our lives after seeing something like this?” – Farhan Akhtar reacts to ‘love jihad’ murder

The brutal daylight murder of a man in Rajasthan in the name of ‘love jihad’ has shocked the nation, none more so than filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar who is too appalled to think straight.

Says Farhan, “I’m reeling after seeing the man being murdered in Rajasthan. How can we all move on with our lives after seeing the video clip of the man being mercilessly murdered and burnt? It is disturbing and horrific, more so because apparently the 14-year old relative of the alleged culprit video-recorded the whole event. How can we move on with our lives after seeing something like this? How and when have we allowed things to get so bad where human life is of no consequence?”

Farhan Akhtar feels it it’s time the entertainment industry spoke up. “It’s really not enough anymore to say one is here only to entertain and not reform society. That’s just an escapist attitude. The celebrity status comes with a responsibility.”

However Farhan feels to each his own. “I really wouldn’t want to comment on what others do or should do. I can only speak for myself. To me it is very important to be a socially responsible citizen.”

More importantly Farhan Akhtar feels it is important to tap the goodness within. “It’s very important to try to be the best human being that one can be. That doesn’t mean you try to be or do things that you are not. Everyone makes mistakes. I am quite certain I’ve made my share of mistakes. But the important thing is to TRY and do the right thing and to remember that the public’s eyes are on us all the time. So try to be on your best behaviour as much as possible. One may not always succeed. But there is much to be said in favour of a sincere attempt to do the right thing.”

For now after the barbaric incident in Rajasthan, Farhan Akhtar has put all celebrations on hold. “We as a nation have a lot to answer for. And until I get some answers I’ve no appetite for any kind of celebration. Because the fact is, we’re witnessing the end of humanity. And each time an incident like this happens a part of us is dying with the victim. We can’t escape.”