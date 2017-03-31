BUSTED: Yash Raj Films pulls an April Fool’s Day prank on top publications and we have proof

So earlier today, the mega production house Yash Raj Films sent out a press release announcing the release date of their next venture under the Y-Films banner titled Bank-Chor. In the press release, YRF stated that it would be the first film ever to release not in 3D or 4D but instead in 16D along with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, which will definitely made everyone sit up and take notice.

In fact YRF also stated that Bank-Chor has been designed with the next level of technology and immersive experiences where 16D helps activate all senses for a viewer in terms of touch, sight, hearing, smell, taste and also thought, imagination & feeling. In essence, the film will make you a part of the bank as one of the hostages when the heist is taking place. Talking about the same, the film’s actor Riteish Deshmukh said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this first ever technological innovation in the Indian Film Industry. 3D is so last season, when you have 16D! I’m certain Bank-Chor will steal a lot of hearts but since you can’t take chances, I’m also keeping a 16-day fast and chanting Om Y-Films O Namah 16 times a day… am told it really works!” Adds Riteish’s co-star, Vivek Oberoi, “This is ground-breaking stuff and the first time I experienced it, it really rocked my world. The Bank-Chor gang is going to more than just tickle all your senses with this m-e-n-t-a-l experience. We also consulted famed numerologist from Chinchpokli, Baba Champak Chandrakant Chiplunkar, who advised us on 16th June being the right release date… now there’s no stopping us!”

Many online publications published this story without trying to read between the lines. Some of those websites include…

In fact not just the publications but even some of the most experienced people from the film business too fell for the prank and announced it as a huge achievement for the Indian cinema.

However, it’s not so easy to fool Bollywood Hungama so easily team Y-Films (evil grin).

We soon realised that the press release sent out by the production was in fact an April Fool’s Day prank. What many failed to notice were some of the obvious hints that YRF has left in the press release. Starting with the obvious one that there isn’t anything called 16D format in cinema exhibition. Besides, VR and AR are still in their nascent stages.

On checking further, we discovered that this prank was Y-Films head Ashish Patil’s brain child. And we must say we had a hearty laugh too reading it. But unlike the other so called Bollywood reporting websites, we at Bollywood Hungama not just pride ourselves at being the ace reporters but also stake claim to knowing the industry well enough and not just blindly publishing everything available on web as news.

Having said that, we surely applaud Y-Films for doing something fun and innovative for their film’s announcement and we are sure Bank-Chor will be as much fun to watch… on 2D.