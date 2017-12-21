Businessman granted bail in connection with Zaira Wasim molestation case

Earlier this month the nation was shocked when child artist Zaira Wasim took to the social networking site Instagram sharing a video wherein she claimed that she was molested by a fellow passenger on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. While the video that was uploaded soon after Wasim landed in the city of Mumbai went viral, the businessman in question Vikas Sachdev was later promptly taken into custody by the police.

Now we hear that Sachdev, who had later gone on record stating that it was an accident that his foot had touched Zaira in flight, and that he apologized immediately after she brought it to his notice has been granted bail. In fact, judge A D Deo granted the 39 year old Sachdev bail on a personal bond of Rs. 25,000. Though Sachdev has been granted the interim relief via the bail bond, he has been directed by the court to visit the Sahar police station on the first Sunday of every month and to not influence any witnesses in the case.

Sachdev’s bail comes after defence lawyer Harvinder Singh Anand argued that the police complaint lodged by the actor was an afterthought as she had not raised the issue with the inflight cabin crew. Further Anand also stated that the police had illegally detained Sachdev before his arrest.

For the uninitiated, child artist Zaira Wasim had accused a fellow passenger on the Delhi – Mumbai Vistara flight of molesting her. Wasim who had taken to Instagram sharing a video of her ordeal stated that, the accused kept nudging her shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down her neck while still inflight. Post this video going viral the accused was booked under the IPC and POCSO Act and arrested on December 10.