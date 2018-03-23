Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.03.2018 | 11:40 PM IST

BREAKING: Zeenat Aman files a rape case against Mumbai businessman

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In what seems to be a shocking turn of events, yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman has recently accused a Mumbai businessman of a heinous crime. She has filed a complaint with the police authorities accusing him on the charges of rape.

Zeenat Aman files a rape case against Mumbai businessman

Zeenat Aman has lodged an official case against the said businessman at Juhu Police station in suburban Mumbai. According to media reports pouring in, the accused was arrested on Thursday night after the yesteryear diva registered her complaint. If these reports are to be believed he will be produced in the court today.

As of now, the case is being handled by the Mumbai crime branch and the investigation is still under process.

Incidentally, this is not the first time where the veteran actress has complained against the businessman. Zeenat Aman has, in the recent past, accused this man of other crimes too. She has accused him of molestation and stalking in January too and had even taken legal action against him by approaching the Mumbai Police officials.

Also Read: Police arrest Zeenat Aman’s stalker

