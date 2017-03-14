BREAKING: Zee Studios buys the satellite rights Akshay Kumar –Rajnikanth’s 2.0 for a staggering Rs. 110 crores

The year 2010 saw the release of Enthiran The Robot, which starred Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai. The film, which was directed by the ace film maker Shankar, went onto an electrifying business at the Box-Office. After the stupendous success of the film, Shankar announced the film’s sequel titled 2.0, which stars Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The film is touted to be the costliest film in the movie industry so far.

With superstars like Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar coming together for the first time in the ace director Shankar’s film, it’s needless to say that 2.0 has become one of the hottest properties today. The latest update of the film is that, the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu satellite rights of 2.0 have been bought by Zee Studios for a staggering Rs. 110 crores. Zee Television has been given the rights only for a period of 15 years.

Speaking about the deal, Raju Mahalingam (Creative Head- Lyca Productions) said that the Rs. 110 crore deal was only for the film’s satellite rights. He added that they were in talks with Amazon Prime and Netflix for the film’s digital rights. Raju Mahalingam also tweeted about the same stating “It’s TRUE” Lyca Productions’s gets a partner in Zee for our Mega Opus 2.0 Satellite!!!