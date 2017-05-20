BREAKING: YRF to produce Jessica Chastain starrer Seducing Ingrid Bergman

After having conquered the whole of Bollywood, the prestigious Yash Raj Films (YRF) is now all set to weave its magic in the west as well. Bollywood Hungama brings you the all–exclusive news that YRF and Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films is now all set to produce the two-time Academy Award nominee and Cannes jury member Jessica Chastain’s upcoming film Seducing Ingrid Bergman. Jessica Chastain will be seen playing the role of the iconic Ingrid Bergman in the prestigious film.

While Seducing Ingrid Bergman will see Jonathan Reiman (President of Production- YRF Entertainment) as the Executive Producer, there has been no director who has been finalized as yet. The script of Seducing Ingrid Bergman has been based on the book of the same name by Chris Greenhalgh, which was optioned by YRF Entertainment. Speaking about the development, Chastain and Carmichael (Freckle Films’ Founder and President) said, “We are thrilled to be working with YRF and Arash Amel on Seducing Ingrid Bergman. This is a captivating story about a deeply moving romance between two remarkable people”. On the other hand, Uday Chopra (CEO- YRF Entertainment) said, “Jessica Chastain is the perfect actress to star in Seducing Ingrid Bergman. Jessica is no stranger to portraying strong, intelligent women and this role deserves an actress of her immeasurable talent. We also feel that she will bring a unique perspective as a producer.”

Seducing Ingrid Bergman is basically a story of the sweltering romance between the iconic Casablanca actress (Ingrid Bergman) and the most celebrated war photographer Robert Capa that began in Paris immediately after World War Two. This was culminated with Capa following her back to Hollywood at the time of the McCarthy Communist witch hunts.

Watch this space for developments.