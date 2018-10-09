BREAKING! Vinta Nanda addresses press, says ALOK NATH is guilty and scared

Director Vinta Nanda broke the internet as she shared her horrific account of veteran actor or ‘Sanskaari Babuji’ Alok Nath raping her. In a long Facebook post, she recalled the time this unfortunate incident occurred and implied Alok’s name. Later, she confirmed it was him. Alok reacted to her allegation and said that he made her who she is today. Surprisingly, he did not deny it and brushed this heinous matter under the carpet by saying: ‘Kuch Toh Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna’. Vinta has already roped in CINTAA who are also planning to reopen Tanushree’s case against Nana Patekar after over 10 years. The association has provided support to Vinta as well. Vinta is at present addressing media with this regard.

She said, “He did not deny it even in 2003, 04 and 05 when I had written about it. Now I am feeling fearless, he is feeling scared.” She later added, “I am meeting consultants and advisors today evening, so by tomorrow I will have the next course of action ready. I am not ashamed of anything; it is he who should feel ashamed.” Looks like Alok Nath won’t escape without a trail, which is only fair considering the intensity of heinous acts he has committed.

Following very serious allegations on Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, among others, the Film & Television Producers Guild of India is forming a committee to look into the matter and provide possible help to the victims. Also, Maharashtra State Commission for Women is busy issuing notices to the accused and their perpetuators. Stay tuned for more updates.

