Breaking: Tubelight effect – Onir’s Shab postponed at the last minute

The release of Onir’s mature love story Shab featuring Raveena Tandon and newcomer has been postponed suddenly. Apparently PVR, the multiplex chain which was supposed to distribute Onir film across the country backed out from its commitment at the last minute after the shocking underperformance of the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight last week.

A fresh date for release will be announced later. But at the moment Shab seems to have been shoved to the backburner. Says Onir, “We decided to postpone the release as we were not getting enough screens. PVR did not get time to watch the film and plan a release strategy. They were busy with Tubelight.”

The coast is now clear for Viacom-Paramount to capture the box office from Friday with their big franchise film Transformers 5: The Last Knight which opens in four languages across India from Thursday itself.