BREAKING: Toilet Ek Prem Katha promo out on June 11

The theatrical trailer of the eagerly anticipated Toilet – Ek Prem Katha will be launched on June 11. Akshay Kumar will be launching the promo at an event in Mumbai. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and has been jointly produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma. Siddharth and Garima, the writers of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela have written the film.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is releasing on August 11. It is a big Independence Day release and after a spate of successful films that are being lauded for their concepts, Akshay Kumar is coming up with a film that is a big step to raise awareness about the importance of good, clean toilets in big, small cities and the remotest of villages.