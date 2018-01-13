BREAKING: Sushant Singh Rajput bags Nitesh Tiwari’s next

Nitesh Tiwari got noticed in Bollywood thanks to the 2 films that he directed – the 2011 kiddie comic caper Chillar Party (also co-directed by Queen director Vikas Bahl) and the horror comedy Bhoothnath Returns in 2014. But he became one of the biggest filmmakers in the country after he directed Dangal, starring Aamir Khan in a leading role. It released last year on Christmas and became the biggest grosser of Bollywood. In China, it did record business.

After Dangal, it had been reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has signed Nitesh Tiwari for a film. It’s been almost a year since this announcement and there was no update. But finally, now it has come to light that Nitesh Tiwari is ready with the script of his next. And for this film, he has managed to get none other than Sushant Singh Rajput for the main lead. The film has many more characters in key roles. The hunt is going on to finalize the actors to fill in the shoes of these characters. This film is all set to go on floors on August 2 this year.

Sushant Singh Rajput is currently working on Abhishek Kapoor’s ambitious film Kedarnath that also serves as Sara Ali Khan’s debut. It is expected to release on Christmas 2018. His first release of the year is Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and directed by Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani. After Kedarnath wraps up, Sushant is expected to start shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s next, which is reportedly titled Chambal. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Nitesh Tiwari recently shot for a commercial ad of Emami edible oil brands, starring superstar Salman Khan. He was also writer of last year’s loved film Bareilly Ki Barfi, which was directed by his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.