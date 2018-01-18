Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.01.2018 | 8:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmavat Zero Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

BREAKING: Supreme Court rules in favour of Padmaavat; asks for stay over the film’s ban

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The much in the news period action drama Padmaavat has been facing troubles since a long time. The film faced protests from certain organizations on the grounds that it distorts Rajput history. The makers gave a lot of clarifications and yet, the protests continued. They had to postpone the film from December 1 to January 25 and yet, the protests continued. Fearing law and order problems, the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan banned the film. This would have led to losses for the producers who immediately moved the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is out and thankfully, it has gone in the favour of Padmaavat. It has put a stay on the notification issued by the four states over banning Padmaavat. Senior advocate Harish Salve fought the case on behalf of Padmaavat makers and he made it clear that banning a film is akin to destroying federal structure and hence a very serious matter. He requested the Central government to pass a direction to the states for a better and an effective step and solution.

The Supreme Court took note of Harish Salve’s remarks and stated that creative freedom, freedom of speech and expression can’t be can’t be curbed, further adding that artistic freedom has to be protected. The Supreme Court bench that heard this plea was comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud. The bench told the states that they are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film across India. That the film had secured a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also worked in the favour of the film.

Padmaavat stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and releases on January 25.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Arjun Reddy is all set for a Hindi…

Box Office: Dull week ahead with Vodka…

Akshay Kumar confesses on how he was in awe…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees pips Toilet – Ek Prem…

SHOCKING: Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man yet to get…

Emraan Hashmi's next Cheat India to be…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification