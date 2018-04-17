BREAKING: Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev postponed; to now release on April 27

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev has now been postponed to April 27. The film was supposed to open this week on April 20. However the film’s team along with director Sudhir Mishra feel that April 20 was looking a tad crowded. Says Sudhir, “There is Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Hansal Mehta’s Omerta and some other films like Nanu Ki Janu. What is the point of fighting over screens and audis? My distributors Shringar Films who are much experienced in the movie business, decided we are better positioned next Friday on April 27 when there are no other Hindi releases.”

Sudhir feels the clamour to get into theatres in a hurry is killing the film industry. “If you have a strong subject and a good film you can release your film any time without the fear of competition. But at the same time it makes no sense to release 4-5 films on one Friday. The audience gets confused.”

Interestingly, with Das Dev now shifting to April 27, the Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadda and Rahul Bhatt starrer will face off the mega Hollywood flick Avengers: Infinity War that is hitting screens on the same day.