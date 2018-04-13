BREAKING: Sridevi wins National Award for her performance in Mom

The National awards are out. And Hindi cinema has achieved only one major triumph. Sridevi has won the National award for best actress for her performance in Mom. The best actress award at the 65th National film awards was a tie-breaker. Malayalam actress Asha Sarath was a top choice for best actress. Finally though, sentimentality prevailed. Sridevi who passed away suddenly in February was given the best actress award posthumously for her final farewell performance as a mother fighting for justice for her raped daughter in Mom

The National award for best actor has gone to Riddhi Sen for his stunning performance as a transgender in Kaushil Ganguly’s Nagarkirtan. The best film has been given to the Assamese film Rima Das’ Village Rockstars while the best director has gone to Jayaraj for the Malayalm film Bhayanakam.

Another prominent Bollywood win is the very talented Divya Dutta for her performance in the little-known environmental drama Iraada. Rajmouli’s Baahubali – The Conclusion has won for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

