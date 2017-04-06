BREAKING: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee to star in Neeraj Pandey’s next

After the grand success of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, the ace film maker Neeraj Pandey is now all geared up with his next film. The said film, which is so far an untitled project, will see the coming together of Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra for the first time on silver screen. The film is reported to be based on true events.

The film is said to about the relationship between a mentor (Manoj Bajpayee) and his protégé (Sidharth Malhotra). While the details of the real life event on which the film is based is not yet revealed, an insider from the unit said that this film will keep the audiences glued to their seats with its stunning authenticity. The same source also added that, there could be yet another big name added to the ensemble cast project, whose details are still being worked upon. While the film will be set in Delhi, it will be gradually traversing to Kashmir and London as well. If everything goes as per plan, the film is all likely to get rolling in May this year and will be geared up for release during January 2018.

