BREAKING: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee to star in Neeraj Pandey’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee

After the grand success of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, the ace film maker Neeraj Pandey is now all geared up with his next film. The said film, which is so far an untitled project, will see the coming together of Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra for the first time on silver screen. The film is reported to be based on true events.

The film is said to about the relationship between a mentor (Manoj Bajpayee) and his protégé (Sidharth Malhotra). While the details of the real life event on which the film is based is not yet revealed, an insider from the unit said that this film will keep the audiences glued to their seats with its stunning authenticity. The same source also added that, there could be yet another big name added to the ensemble cast project, whose details are still being worked upon. While the film will be set in Delhi, it will be gradually traversing to Kashmir and London as well. If everything goes as per plan, the film is all likely to get rolling in May this year and will be geared up for release during January 2018.

Watch this space for developments.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

SHOCKING Veteran actor Vinod Khanna ailing from bladder cancer

SHOCKING: Veteran actor Vinod Khanna ailing from…

SHOCKING Queen director Vikas Bahl accused of sexual harassment

SHOCKING: Queen director Vikas Bahl accused of…

anushka-sharma-75a

Anushka Sharma to endorse Colgate?

WHAT! This actor to spoof his own debut film!

WHAT! This actor to spoof his own debut film!

Alia Bhatt says NO to Aamir Khan

SHOCKING: Alia Bhatt says NO to Aamir…

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to reunite again

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification