Last Updated 01.08.2017 | 11:50 AM IST

BREAKING: Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar gets postponed again

BySubhash K. Jha
Rather than face rejection at the box office, director Apoorva Lakhia and his team have decided to postpone the release of Haseena Parkar…yet again.

This is the fourth time that the release date has been postponed. The most recent date fixed for release was August 18. The date has been further moved forward.

Explains director Apoorva Lakhia, “There is no point in trying to get into the current clutter of releases. We all can see what is happening to all the films that are coming out. If we came on 18 August we would have Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Katha behind us. Akshay’s film has tax exemption. Why should we do something as suicidal as to release our film at a time when the competition is not only tough but it is impossible to cope with?”

