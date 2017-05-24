BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan hosting Brad Pitt in Mumbai

Brad Pitt has quietly sneaked into Mumbai and before anyone could get to know about it, the pictures of him addressing a very selective media meet with Shah Rukh Khan started doing the rounds on the social media a short while back. The meeting is going on at Trident in South Mumbai. They are promoting Netflix distributed film War Machine.

As per reliable sources, the premiere of War Machine will be held at a South Mumbai Multiplex tonight. The name of Brad Pitt is missing from the invite for the same but he may make an appearance. Director of the film David Michood and film’s producer Dede Gardner will be present at the premiere in Mumbai tonight. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be present. As per reliable sources Shah Rukh Khan is hosting Brad Pitt and there may be a late night party thrown in for the Hollywood mega star.