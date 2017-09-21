BREAKING: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati released date changed

The onset of Navratri has been made extra special by the Padmavati team, which is one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, the first look of her character is out from the film and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in both of the posters. Deepika looks fierce and royal as the character of Rani Padmavati of Chittod.

Now, with the release of the first posters, the new release date has been revealed as well. It was speculated earlier that this Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film will get pushed to 2018 due to delay in post-production work. As many would be aware that due to protests, the makers had to build the sets again in Mumbai which ofcourse delayed the process. Earlier, the first release date was set to November 17, 2017. Now, with the first posters unveiled, the new release has been revealed as well and it will be releasing this year only. The release date has been pushed to December 1, 2017.

On Thursday morning, Deepika Padukone unveiled two posters of her look from Padmavati and wrote, “देवी स्थापना के शुभ अवसर पर मिलिए रानी पद्मावती से (On the auspicious day of Navratri, meet Rani Padmavati) #Padmavati @FilmPadmavati.”

While Shahid Kapoor, who plays her husband Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, wrote, “चित्तोड़ की महारानी, शौर्य और सौंदर्य का प्रतीक. रानीपद्मावती (The Queen of Chittod, the symbol of valor and beauty) #Padmavati @FilmPadmavati @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial.”

Lastly, Ranveer Singh, who plays the anti-hero Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, wrote, “मल्लिका-ए-चित्तोड़, पद्मावती #Padmavati @FilmPadmavati. (The Queen of Chittod).”

Directed and music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is all set to arrive on December 1, 2017.