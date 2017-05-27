Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.05.2017 | 6:28 PM IST

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt to be the chief guest at Bollywood Fest Norway

ByFaridoon Shahryar
Sanjay Dutt will be the chief guest at the 15th Bollywood Festival Norway in Oslo on September 8 this year. Bollywood Hungama‘s Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar spoke to Nasrulla Qureshi, the Director of the prestigious and the biggest Bollywood festival in Scandinavia. Mr Qureshi is excited that Mr Sanjay Dutt will be the prime attraction at the festival that has had the likes of Salman Khan gracing it in its earlier editions.

“Sanjay Dutt is a mega star. He’s making a comeback with the film Bhoomi and it will be an honour to have at our festival. I am looking forward to the Dutt biopic that the great Raju Hirani is making with Ranbir Kapoor and the interest in Sanjay Dutt is at an all-time high,” Qureshi said. The festival will start from September 8 and end on September 14. There will be movie screenings, musical evenings, film workshops and discussions. Indian film industry’s veteran personality Amit Khanna will also be a part of the festival. Mr Qureshi said that he shall reveal the names of more celebrities who shall be attending the festival soon and he promises a memorable experience that the world of entertainment will savour for a long time to come.

