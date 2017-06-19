Bollywood Hungama
BREAKING: Salman Khan’s Tubelight cut by 14 minutes

BySubhash K. Jha
Original plans of preserving the playing-time of 2 hours and 35 minutes for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight have now been dropped. The film has been pruned down to 2 hours 16 minutes after the entire post-production was done.

Says a well-informed source, “Kabir Khan’s films are habitually lengthier than the stipulated 2 hours that the multiplex viewing audience favours. Kabir’s last film with Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan was nearly 3 hours long, and it worked just fine. Tubelight was edited and readied at a playing-time of 2 hours and 35 minutes. But then for some reason they’ve now decided to prune down the film by 14 more minutes just a week before release.”

This makes Tubelight Salman’s shortest film in recent times. His last release Sultan was 2 hours 50 minutes long. Bajrangi Bhaijaan before that was 2 hours 43 minutes, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo prior to that was just over 3 hours long.

