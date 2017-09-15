Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.09.2017 | 11:17 PM IST

BREAKING: Salman Khan honoured with Noble Diversity Award in United Kingdom

ByFaridoon Shahryar

Salman Khan honoured with Noble Diversity Award in United Kingdom

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was honoured with the Noble Diversity award by United Kingdom’s member of parliament Keith Vaz in London today. Salman also visited the British Parliament. Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon Shahryar, Salman Khan said, “It’s a great honour. There is a big Asian population here in UK and I’m grateful to my fans.”

Salman Khan is here in London for the Dabangg Tour of United Kingdom. He, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manish Paul, Badshah, Sooraj Pancholi, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva and Kamal Khan were part of a packed press conference where the UK media showered their love and attention to the eagerly anticipated shows in Birmingham on September 16 and in London on September 17.

