BREAKING: Salman Khan denies rumours of backing out of Akshay Kumar – Karan Johar project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Earlier this year, we had reported that Salman Khan would be collaborating with producer Karan Johar to coproduce a film starring none other than Akshay Kumar. In fact, reports stated that the said film would be based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

As big as this news was for the all Bollywood movie buffs, it also sparked a controversy over the the subject of the film, as already two films were announced on the same subject of the battle of Saragarhi. One to be made by Ajay Devgn while another to be made by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and featuring Randeep Hooda.

If that’s not all, recently there were rumors stating that Salman Khan decided to back out of the film when he learnt that Ajay Devgn is also working on the same subject. Given that Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are known to be thick friends, rumor had it that Ajay spoke to Salman and he decided to scrap the project.

However, putting all the rumours to rest, Salman Khan took to twitter last night stating that the film is very much on track. Salman Khan tweeted out, “Don’t follow rumors . follow me . ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir…… vry much doing film with @akshaykumar”.

This news definitely comes as a big relief to all the movie buffs and fans of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

